Everything We Know About Britney Spears' Engagement to Sam Asghari

It's official: Britney Spears and longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari are engaged! The singer shared the news on Instagram on September 12th, along with a photo of the ring, which is a diamond engraved with the word "lioness."

"I can't f***ing believe it!!!!!!" Spears captioned a video of herself showing off the new bling.

In a statement provided to People, Asghari's manager Brandon Cohen told the outlet he is "proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement."

"The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them," Cohen continued. He also shared some details about the ring, saying that it's one-of-a-kind and was designed by New York City-based jeweler Roman Malayev.

The ring is reportedly four carats. And as for the engraving? "Lioness" is Asghari's nickname for Spears.

"Every designer I spoke with about the ring was amazing with great ideas, but I just clicked with Roman," Asghari said of the ring. "We really connected on the design and he was as excited as I was to make it special — that's why I chose him."

Don't worry, concerned fans—there will be a prenup.

It's been a rocky 13 years for Spears, who has been fighting for a court to lift her father's conservatorship. So it's understandable that her fans (who include the likes of Octavia Spencer) only want the best for the singer as she moves forward with her life.

"Make him sign a prenup," Spencer wrote in the comments section of Spears' post. Her comment garnered over 25,000 likes and Asghari himself responded to confirm there will be a prenup.

Sam Asghari's Instagram Story about engagement Credit: @samasghari, Instagram

"Thank you everyone who is concerned about The prenup!" Asghari wrote on his own Instagram Story. "Of course we're getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day."