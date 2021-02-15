True to Form, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's Valentine's Day Messages Were Hilarious

For most couples, Valentine's Day is filled with flowers, chocolates, and exchanging words of affirmation with your partner (and posting it on social media). It's a day that symbolizes love and gratitude. But, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds aren't like most couples. On the contrary, they illustrate their love for one another in the one of the most obtuse yet romantic ways: trolling.

Known for their witty banter and funny, embarrassing call-outs on social media—mostly Twitter for Reynolds—the couple, who have been married for eight years and share three daughters, didn't hold back in their Valentine's Day posts for one another.

Things started off nice and sweet when the Gossip Girl actress shared an at-home quarantine video of Reynolds dyeing her hair.

"That time I f*d my hairdresser," she titled the video.

Compared to the other times she's thrown shade or sarcasm at him, this one was rather sweet than sour. The video even earned an accolade from professional hairdresser Jonathan Van Ness of Queer Eye. "The sectioning is really really good," he praised.

Then, Reynolds turned things up a notch when he called his wife his valentine "for the foreseeable future."

The Deadpool actor uploaded a two-part Instagram post, the first being a video of Lively sledding. He wrote, "My forever valentine for the foreseeable future."

Fans were quick to support Reynolds' joke in a laughing (and positive) manner. One commenter said, "Best roasting love story of all time. Never disappoints." Another commented, "Yours and Blake's posts about each other get me everytime."

Because of their track record of scamming each other via social media, hardcore Reynolds and Lively fans were even surprised that the Proposal actor opted to post flattering video and photos of his wife. "You didn't cut her out of the photo and you used a very unflattering pic of yourself. Good job," someone joked in the comments.