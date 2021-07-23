Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (Kinda) Just Went Instagram Official

Well, this is something. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kind of went Instagram official...kind of. Truth be told, it was actually Leah Remini who made Ben and Jen IG offish. But that counts, right?

Yesterday, July 22nd, Remini posted a montage of pics and videos from her June birthday party to her Instagram. And tucked within that montage of happiness was a pic from a photobooth session showing Lopez, Affleck, and Remini together. (It's at the 32-second mark; you're welcome.) Sure, the pic could be just three best friends having a great time, but we all know Bennifer showed up to that party together.

"#TBT to not that long ago…" Remini wrote in the caption of her post. "Wanted to share a little video from my birthday with you all because I got so much love from you on my birthday but also everyday."

"I can't thank my family & friends enough for coming, for celebrating with me in a way that was very special to me," Remini continued. "It's been an interesting year, so this birthday meant a lot for many reasons.

Lopez and Affleck haven't been shy about their rekindled romance, which began earlier this year after Lopez and her ex-partner Alex Rodriguez split. Bennifer has been seen smooching at dinner, hanging out with family during the 4th of July, and the duo even took their respective kids to Walt Disney World earlier this month.