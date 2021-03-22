Bella Thorne Just Got Engaged and Her Ring Is Massive and *SO* Sparkly

Bella Thorne has big news! Over the weekend, the actress got engaged to Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo, who shared the news on his Instagram with a series of photos showcasing the couple and Thorne's new pear-shaped rock, along with the caption, "She said YES."

But the celebration didn't stop there. Mascolo took to his Instagram Stories to gush about his new fiancé, People reported. "Thank you for being amazing, baby. I love you so much," he said. Thorne responded, "I love you so much. Let me give you a kiss." Benjamin then couldn't wait to ask about when the big day would happen, "When are we getting married? Soon I hope," adding that they will have a "celebration in Italy and in America. Both."

The couple have been dating for nearly two years after it was reported by People that they were romantically together in 2019.

In an interview with ICON Magazine this month, Mascolo opened up about his fiancé and how they first met. "Our journey together began nearly two years ago in Palm Springs," he shared. "We met at Coachella, and I immediately knew she was different from all the other women I met in my life."

Although long distance can be hard, they seem to make it work. Mascolo also shared in is interview how he splits his time between Italy and Los Angeles. "I try to spend about six months in Los Angeles and six in Italy every year. Living there with Bella is beautiful, we have our protected place in the hills where we enjoy our normality, a little different from normal here," he said.

Thorne is also very much in love and shared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight her thoughts on her fiancé. "I got so lucky with my Ben. He's really just the perfect specimen, and I honestly don't know how I got so blessed with him," she shared. "I love constantly learning about his life and his culture and his everything. [It's] just so interesting when you date someone that hasn't grown up with the same moralistic values and the same things as you."