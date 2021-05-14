Okay, but the Beginning of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Relationship Is *So* Cute

Prince Harry sat down with Dax Shepard for the May 13th episode of Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert and explained that growing up within the royal family was a repeating cycle of "pain and suffering." But there is one thing that came out of him being a royal that he wouldn't trade for the world: being set up with Meghan Markle by a mutual friend. Though...the way they had to go about dating was less than ideal (but still cute nonetheless).

To avoid tabloids running wild with paparazzi photos and scandalous headlines, Harry and Meghan had to get sneaky and creative when they first began seeing each other. And the way they first met up in London is like something out of a Nora Ephron flick.

"The first time that Meghan and I met up for her to come and stay with me we met up in a supermarket in London pretending as though we didn't know each other, texting each other from the other side of the aisles," Harry told Shepard. He explained that he wore a baseball cap low over his eyes to "stay incognito."

He continued, "There's people looking at me, giving me all these weird looks, and coming up to me and saying, 'Hi.' I texted her saying, 'Is this the right one?' and she said, 'No you want parchment paper,' and I'm like, 'Where's the parchment paper?'"