Ariana Grande Shared So Many Fun Pictures From Her Honeymoon With Dalton Gomez

After tying the knot with Dalton Gomez on May 15th, Ariana Grande and her husband soaked up the sights in Amsterdam on their honeymoon. Grande shared a few snaps from their time abroad on July 11th, and everything looks just dreamy.

Grande captioned the series of pics with the snail and waffle emojis (both things are associated with the Netherlands). She ultimately didn't give much away as to how the couple spent their time, posting pics of potted succulents, the inside workings of a boat, and one of the iconic canals at dusk.

She did, however, share a pic of herself and Gomez in a pair of oversize wooden shoes, which is very cute and touristy, if we do say so ourselves.

Grande and Gomez surprised her fans by getting married just five months after getting engaged in December 2020. Grande posted a few photos from their socially distanced wedding day, during which she wore an Audrey Hepburn-inspired gown.

Compared to her previous relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, Grande and Gomez are keeping their private life offline—Gomez doesn't even have social media. They've been spotted out and about together in recent months, now that the world has begun to open up again, however, the press surrounding them has been very low-key.