Ariana Grande Shared Rare Loved-Up Pictures With Dalton Gomez, and They're Too Cute

Ariana Grande's Instagram is home to behind-the-scenes looks at her music, a plethora of puppy portraits, and, of course, selfies. What fans don't see much of, though, is a look at her life with her husband, Dalton Gomez. But that's changed with some new loved-up photos of the couple Grande posted over the weekend.

In a photo carousel posted to her feed, Grande gives a peek at some real-life moments like cooking with her mom, Joan, and hanging out with friends Doug Middlebrook and Zach Sang. Smooshed in between these photos are rare (and adorable) snaps of her and Gomez.

In the first photo, the couple shares a sweet kiss as they sit in front of a wooded background, Grande's famous ponytail and tiny tattoos in full view. In a second photo, the pair appear to be in their kitchen with Gomez bending down to hug the singer around her waist as she drapes her arms around his neck and looks toward the camera.

Grande's photo drop gives fans the first look at her married life since she shared photos of her and her husband while they were on their honeymoon in Amsterdam back in July. But even those images—which feature the pair adorably sitting in a pair of iconic, oversized wooden shoes—weren't as loved up and intimate as her latest snaps.