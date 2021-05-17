Surprise! Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Are Married!

Ariana Grande is married! The singer's rep exclusively confirmed to People today that Grande and her fiance, Dalton Gomez, wed over the weekend. "It was tiny and intimate—less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier," the rep said.

Gomez proposed to Grande in December after the two had been dating for nearly a year. She shared a set of photos with the big news on Instagram, writing, "Forever n then some." The real estate agent and Grande had spent nearly the whole year quarantining together—throwing their relationship into high gear quickly. Fortunately for them, it seems to have worked out for the best.

As for the wedding itself, a source told TMZ that it took place at Grande's Montecito, California, home with both families present. The source also claimed that it wasn't much of a ceremony, but more of a casual gathering to celebrate the two and allow them to say their "I dos" in a low-key way fitting of them.

Neither Gomez nor Grande has said anything about the nuptials yet—both actually keep their relationship pretty private. After Grande's previously high-profile relationships with the likes of Pete Davidson and Mac Miller, we're not too surprised that she's keeping more of a low profile with Gomez.