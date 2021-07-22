Surprise! Anna Faris Just Revealed That She Secretly Eloped

"I think we've spent the last year in a place of reflection, in a place of prioritization to some degree, a place of anxiety, a place of assessment," Faris said in her response to the caller who had expressed concern that she was growing apart from her friends since entering into a new relationship. Faris continued, "But I'm looking around, so, my fiancé is right...he's now my husband. I'm sorry...I just blurted that out."