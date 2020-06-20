Celebrity Couples

Whether they're breaking up or making up, we can't get enough of cute celebrity couples. See photos of celeb couples, both old and new, and find out what rumored celebrity engagements and weddings might happen this year.

Most Recent

So Can We Consider Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Instagram Official Now?
We can thank Alicia Keys for this.
Gabrielle Union Recalled Feeling "Broken" When Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman
"To say I was devastated is to pick a word on a low shelf for convenience."
Congrats! Kate Hudson Is Engaged to Danny Fujikawa
It's about time!
Surprise! 'OITNB' Star Uzo Aduba Secretly Got Married Last Year!
She's really good at keeping secrets.
Everything We Know About Britney Spears' Engagement to Sam Asghari
The couple shared the big news on September 12th that they were engaged.
Lily Allen and David Harbour Just Celebrated Their First Anniversary, and We Want What They Have
It's already been an entire year since their Vegas wedding!
Advertisement

More Celebrity Couples

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew Had the *Cutest* Red Carpet Couple Debut
Of course they coordinated their sparkles!
Kaley Cuoco and Husband Karl Cook Have Decided to Call It Quits
"We have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions."
Matthew Koma Shared a Sweet Tribute on Instagram to "Mama Bear" Wife Hilary Duff
Britney Spears Gave the Sweetest Shoutout to Her Boyfriend, Sam Asghari, on Instagram
JoJo Siwa Asked Kylie Prew to Be Her Girlfriend in the Most *Extra* Way Ever
Ariana Grande Shared Rare Loved-Up Pictures With Dalton Gomez, and They're Too Cute

Paris Hilton Dropped Some Details About Her Upcoming Wedding, and It's Going to Be Epic

It includes not one but *10* wardrobe changes.

All Celebrity Couples

Surprise! Issa Rae Just Got Married in a Fairytale Wedding Dress!
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (Kinda) Just Went Instagram Official
Surprise! Anna Faris Just Revealed That She Secretly Eloped
Gwen Stefani Opened Up About the First Couple Weeks of Marriage to Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani Wished Blake Shelton a Happy 2-Week Anniversary With a Stunning New Wedding Photo
Dax Shepard Posted a Hilariously Sweet Tribute To Kristen Bell For Her Birthday
Hailey Bieber Slammed Rumors That Justin Publicly Screamed At Her
Scarlett Johansson Knows Her Pandemic Wedding to Colin Jost Was Totally "Weird"
Megan Fox Revealed Why She and Machine Gun Kelly Coordinate Their Outfits
Ariana Grande Shared So Many Fun Pictures From Her Honeymoon With Dalton Gomez
David Harbour Has the Sweetest Things to Say About Lily Allen, and We're Absolutely Melting
Ciara and Russell Wilson Nailed Their Re-Creation of a Princess Diana and Prince Charles Photo
Julia Roberts Shared a Rare Selfie With Husband Danny Moder for Their Anniversary
Congrats! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Got Married in a Small Oklahoma Wedding
Florence Pugh Opened Up About the Criticism She Gets for Dating Zach Braff
Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson Made Their First Public Appearance as a Couple
Megan Fox Has a Ton of Nicknames for Machine Gun Kelly, and They're Just So Dang Cute
Ryan Gosling Has *Nothing* to Do With Eva Mendes' Instagram Pictures, and There's a Reason
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Celebrate Their Anniversary With Unseen Wedding Pictures
Kristen Bell Hilariously Revealed How She and Dax Shepard Make the Most of Therapy
Well, It Looks Like Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Broke Up Again
Kim Kardashian Further Explained Her Reason For Divorcing Kanye West During the 'KUWTK' Reunion
Kim Kardashian Opened Up About What Went Wrong With Her Marriage to Kanye West
Lena Dunham Just Made Things Instagram Official With Her New Boyfriend
Shailene Woodley Opened Up About Why Her Romance With Aaron Rodgers Moved So Fast
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright HelloGiggles. All rights reserved. Printed from https://hellogiggles.com