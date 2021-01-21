17 Celebrities Who Have Already Gotten the COVID-19 Vaccine

Slowly, but surely, citizens of both the U.S. and the U.K. have begun getting vaccinated against the coronavirus (COVID-19). Here in the U.S., the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are being distributed to frontline workers, politicians (President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been vaccinated already), teachers, and some citizens over the age of 60, though state-by-state vaccine availability is in flux. And in the U.K. the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine is gaining traction amongst healthcare workers over the age of 70 and will eventually become available to a wider pool of citizens over 50 by the spring.

Celebrities over the age of 60 in both the U.S. and the U.K. have begun the vaccination process, as well, with many getting their first of two vaccine shots within the last month. To encourage their fellow members of society to also get vaccinated, many of these high-profile people have shared their vaccine experience on social media in the hopes that potential worries and concerns about the shot will be somewhat quelled by their participation.

"I was vaccinated today in a designated vaccine pod near the Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai Downtown," Martha Stewart, 79, wrote on Instagram on January 11th. "I am excited to have received my dosage and look forward to the booster...To allay your concerns that I jumped the line know that I am in the approved age group for this batch of vaccines and I waited in line with others."

Comedian Steve Martin, 75, was also able to get vaccinated, and shared on Twitter that doing so at the U.S. Army and National Guard-hosted vaccination center in New York City "was smooth as silk."

Author Judy Blume and her husband got their Moderna shots in Key West on January 11th. Blume said of the experience, "at last, something good about being 80+ and a 2 year Pan Can survivor," adding that this vaccine was less troublesome than the annual flu shot.

Sir Ian McKellen, 81, was able to get his vaccination in London in early December. "I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine," he tweeted. "I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone." Fellow Sirs David Attenborough, 94, and Tom Jones, 80, also received their first shot, and Dame Judi Dench, 86, got her first shot in January, telling The Daily Mail, "I think my next [booster shot] is something like 11 weeks' time, that's a great start!"

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, 72, participated in the Oxford vaccine trial in August, writing on Twitter, "I'll do anything to get theatres large and small open again and actors and musicians back to work."

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, ages 94 and 99, were also some of the many who received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine this month, receiving theirs on January 10th. Their grandson Prince William told People, "My grandparents have had the vaccine and I'm very proud of them for doing that. It's really important that everyone gets their vaccine."

Dynasty star Dame Joan Collins got her vaccine on the same day as the queen and Prince Phillip and thanked her doctors for a "painless and seamless procedure!"

Back in the U.S., Arnold Schwarzenegger, 73, got his first shot in a drive-up site in Los Angeles yesterday, January 20th. He wrote on Instagram, "I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you're eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live!"

Country Western stars Loretta Lynn, 88, and Willie Nelson, 87, got vaccinated, with Lynn writing on Instagram, "Well, I bundled up and Peggy Jean and I rolled out of Hurricane Mills so I could get this vaccine. I'm sure glad to get it and am sure ready to put Covid in the rear view mirror!" Nelson kept his message simple: "Get your shot! Take care of yourself and others."

Tony Bennett, 94, announced he was vaccinated on January 13th, tweeting that he's "doing fine and encourage you to do the same!" And judge on Great British Bakeoff Prue Leith, 80, asked, "Who wouldn't want immunity from #Covid19 with a painless jab??" on Twitter, showing herself getting vaccinated in mid-December.

Al Roker, 66, got his vaccine live on the Today show, noting that it's a lottery-type system in New York City for those over the age of 65. His only concern was if he would get a Hello Kitty bandaid after it was all said and done.

As the existing vaccines become more readily available, and as other vaccines finish up their clinical trials, we'll most likely be seeing more of our favorite over-65 celebs getting the shot—and hopefully, sooner rather than later, the under-65 crowd will get the chance to get vaccinated as well.