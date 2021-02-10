Cardi B Showed Off Her Makeup-Free Face to Clap Back at Haters

Cardi B has had enough of the negative comments and social media trolls. In an Instagram video on Tuesday, February 9th, the "WAP" singer took a few minutes to candidly address anyone who's been shelling out negative remarks about her, her body and skin, and just women in general.

"This is me with no makeup, no filter. You can see you know all the little blemishes on my face, you can see my lips so chapped, I've been biting them all night. I woke up 20 minutes ago, didn't even brush my hair," she said in regards to her unmadeup appearance.

Despite the nasty comments and hate Cardi has been receiving lately, she explained she still feels happy. Most importantly, she's done with letting the haters get to her.

"When ya'll see them [a lady] doing so good you be trying to put their confidence down. That don't work on me anymore. I just wanted to let ya'll know I feel comfortable in my own skin. That I'm great, that I'm happy," she vocalized.

For good measure, the "Bodak Yellow" singer reminded everyone of the successful year her music has been having. Oh, and that she doesn't plan on stopping her natural, sans-makeup videos or photos anytime soon.

"My record is doing great and just because you got so much hatred in your heart that when I do great y'all wanna put it down. You can't, I'ma stay on top with this face, with this natural face. Makeup or not, a bitch is doing good."