Cardi B Had a Fun Matchy-Matchy Moment With Her Wig and Boots

She also coordinated with Kulture, and it's all so perfect.

In her most recent series of colorful hair changes, Cardi B rocked a pastel green wig during an Instagram photo shoot that included her stylish 3-year-old daughter Kulture. She paired the wig with a simple little black dress and Bottega Veneta's Tire Boots in Black Seagrass, which have yellow-green soles that are nearly the exact same color as her new 'do.

Hair stylist and wig extraordinaire Tokyo Stylez was responsible for installing Cardi's new wig. The stylist, who is a favorite among stars including Kylie Jenner, posted Cardi's photo to her own Instagram page and shared that she used hair from Hair So Fab to create the fun new hairdo.

"Me & my best friend for life," Cardi captioned her Instagram post. In her series of photos, she shared a number of pics of her daughter Kulture dressed in head-to-toe pastel yellow. Kulture's outfit is accessorized with some adorable bling—a charm necklace that highlights Minnie Mouse in the center and also includes charms of the Chanel logo, a purse, a heart, and the letter "K." (And check out that sparkly purse!)

Cardi switches up her hair color and style about as often as the average person changes their outfit. At the Grammys in March, she memorably debuted a bubblegum pink bob, which was also the work of Tokyo Stylez.