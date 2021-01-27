Cardi B Turned to Twitter for Acne Advice When Her Dermatologist’s Tips Didn't Cut It

In a string of tweets on Monday, January 25th, Cardi B revealed she too, is struggling with acne and dry skin, and despite following her dermatologist's recommended products, "shit [still] really is uncomfortable."

"I been breaking out lately and my face is extremely dry. I don't think these products are working. I think it's the water out here .....What are some good products for little black heads, break outs and dry skin on your face?"

She followed up with a close-up photo of her cheek covered in reddened pores. "This is my cheek...It's been happening for like 3 months now ...Shit really is uncomfortable," she tweeted.

Immediately, fans started tweeting their personal recommendations and acne tricks to the "Bodak Yellow" singer. Among them were household skincare brands like Cetaphil, CeraVe, and Clinique, but Cardi responded that she had tried them all and nothing was helping.

Retinol, which has proven to help in some acne-prone skin, was also a fan-favorite among the Twitter responses, yet Cardi explained that only made her skin worse.

People in the comments assured her this was normal and part of the healing or exfoliating process. One even pointed out it could be the type of makeup that was contributing to her clogged pores and redness; however, that wasn't cutting it for the "I Like It" singer.

The 28-year-old singer confided in her Twitter followers that finding a Black esthetician was harder in Los Angeles than her hometown of New York, where she already knew of a few skin professionals.

Finally, a beacon of hope, Nai, a Black esthetician in Los Angeles, reached out to Cardi and offered her some extremely helpful advice.

"It sounds like your skin's moisture barrier is damaged. Pretty much that means the previous products you used disrupted your skin's equilibrium," she responded to Cardi, adding, " I'd recommend going back to basics with a high quality hydrating products & maybe one active ingredient to target the mild acne."

Point blank: acne sucks. There's hundreds if not thousands of products out there; but skincare is a tricky business and a quick foundation cover up can only hide so much, until those uncomfortable bumps and breakouts are too much to handle.