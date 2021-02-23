Cara Delevingne’s New Hair Color Is a Subtle but Stunning Change

Cara Delevingne has migrated to the dark side. The actress and model debuted a new hair color on Sunday, February 21st, and it looks like she kissed her blonde hair goodbye. To add some spice into the winter season, Delevingne has gone hazelnut, and obviously she's pulling it off like nobody's business.

"Blondes have more fun, but brunettes..." Delevingne captioned her Instagram reveal pic. But brunettes what! We need to know! Drag star Brooke Lynn Hytes guessed, "...Are gayer?" Could be.

Sister Poppy Delevingne commented, "Hubba bubba," and Kate Bosworth wrote, "Cutie." Fellow brunettes also chimed in like actress Rachel Brosnahan, who added, "Yesssssssss," and Anne Hathaway, who commented, "...get it done."

Delevingne's new hair color is actually similar to that of her Carnival Row character, Vignette Stonemoss. Vignette rocks a pixie cut (she's literally a pixie, BTW) in a reddish brown with barely-there highlights. Perhaps Delevingne was inspired to take a page from Vignette's book with her new 'do.

Though the actress herself has dabbled quite a bit with different tones of blonde—she's rocked both her natural color as well as a bleached blonde in recent years—Delevingne has resisted the urge to go dark since the end of 2017. In October of that year, she dyed her short crop a brunette, which she kept up until after she attended a 2018 Dior Fashion Week show and appeared in coinciding Dior campaigns.