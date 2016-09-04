Camila Cabello explains why she had to leave a Fifth Harmony performance early — and we are here for her

Fifth Harmony’s Camila Cabello sent a heartfelt apology to her fans after leaving her band’s St. Louis, Missouri concert early on Friday. According to E!, she left the set and didn’t return for the girl group’s last songs.

Camila never returned to the stage, despite having seven more songs to perform.

The “All in My Head” singer took to social media to apologize to Friday night’s concertgoers.

“Hi Missouri, sorry I couldn’t finish the set last night,” the singer wrote on Snapchat after the concert. “Was having too much anxiety and couldn’t finish it.”

She added, “I love u. I’m truly sorry.”

Moments before Fifth Harmony kicked off their show, Cabello revealed she was feeling worn out and tired. She headed to Twitter and shared with her followers that she needed sleep.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the 19-year-old singer left the stage after the band performed “Bo$$,” even though the girl group had songs left to perform, including their mega hits “Worth It” and “Work From Home.”

The local publication noted that one of Fifth Harmony’s members explained Cabello’s absence to concertgoers. They reportedly told the audience that Cabello left due to a wardrobe malfunction. She never returned to the stage, though.

The girl group’s next performance will be in Dallas, Texas on Sunday night. Luckily, Fifth Harmony will have a two-week break starting September 11. We’re sending positive vibes Cabello’s way.

Earlier this week, Fifth Harmony’s friend Selena Gomez announced that she would be taking a break after wrapping up her Revival tour to deal with anxiety, panic attacks, and depression, all stemming from her lupus diagnosis.

“As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways,” the “Good For You” singer told People.

She added, “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.”

The 24-year-old superstar explained that she’s taking time off to focus on her health and happiness.

“I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off,” she said.