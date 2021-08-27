Camila Cabello Just Debuted a Super Dramatic Blunt Bob

Camila Cabello just made a super dramatic hair change and we're super into it. The "Don't Go Yet" singer stopped by The Tonight Show on August 26th with a short blunt bob in place of her usually long locks, and she rocked it so well. She showed off the hair transformation on Instagram the same day with a bunch of angles, and we are fully in support of her keeping this style.

Not only did Cabello show off this look, but everyone involved in creating it also took to Instagram to praise her and the gorgeous creation for her late-night appearance. On Cabello's photo carousel, she simply wrote, "psychofreak." Her stylists, Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, also shared photos of Cabello to tout her beautiful AZZI & OSTA outfit. Makeup artist Patrick Ta showed off a closeup of Cabello's neon makeup, and Dimitris Giannetos did his part in sharing photos to show off his work on her hair.

The question remains: Is this a chop or is it an illusion? Cabello usually rocks long hair, so this would be a dramatic change if it was a permanent chop, so we're *very* curious to find out some answers here. She has rocked a bob in the past, though, so it's definitely a possibility that this is legit!

Cabello's friends and family—naturally—weighed in on her new look on the 'gram, leaving tons of comments. Fellow musician Anitta wrote, "Omg looooove," and scores of fans left heart emojis, heart eye emojis, and fire emojis. Basically all the emojis to signify love and appreciation can be found in her comments!

While on The Tonight Show, Cabello also addressed rumors that she and boyfriend Shawn Mendes were engaged. The singer had been spotted wearing a ring on her ring finger and fans drew conclusions. She was quick to tell host Jimmy Fallon, though, that she is not, in fact, engaged at all. She jokingly added, "I just, I swear to God I don't know what hand an engagement ring goes on, so sometimes I'll just put [a ring] on my ring finger." And you know what? That's totally fair.