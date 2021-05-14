Busy Philipps Dyed Her Hair Pink Again, and We Think She Should Just Keep It This Color

She's done it again. Busy Philipps colored her blonde hair a light rosy pink—millennial pink, if you will—and of course it's perfect. Philipps showed off the new shade early this week on her Instagram Stories, but it wasn't until May 13th that she made the big reveal on her grid.

Alongside the fun photos, she wrote, "Your mom dyed her hair pink JUST to go with this hot @stjohnknits suit because the look she was going for was 'supervillain lady who lunches.' DID I NAIL IT?!" You know what? You did nail it. You really did.

The peachy-rose color complements the Girls5Eva star really nicely and totally matches her fun-loving vibe. It *especially* looks good with this green suit!

Philipps has played around with color in the past, and this shade of pink seems to be her favorite. She actually spoke about her love of pink hair with PureWow in 2019, saying, "I've gone back and forth on the pink and the rose gold for several years now. Actually, the first time I did it, no one even noticed. It was when I was on Cougar Town and I had to get approval from our executive producers. I just did some pink ends."

She added that she just really loves the color, so she keeps coming back to it every time she wants to give her hair a new bit of flair. She even got her bestie Michelle Williams in on the fun in 2017 when she colored her hair light pink.