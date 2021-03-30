BTS Shared a Heartfelt Message on Social Media Asking to Stop Asian Hate

On March 29th, K-pop band BTS shared a message with their following, urging them to do all they can to #StopAsianHate. In a text post, BTS tweeted about their own experiences with discrimination and sent their condolences to those who have lost loved ones due to hate crimes.

"We send our deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. We feel grief and anger," the band, comprised of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, wrote. "We recall moments when we faced discrimination as Asians. We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look. We were even asked why Asians spoke in English."

BTS continued, "We cannot put into words the pain of becoming the subject of hatred and violence for such a reason. Our own experiences are inconsequential compared to the events that have occurred over the past few weeks. But these experiences were enough to make us feel powerless and chip away at our self-esteem."

"What is happening right now cannot be dissociated from our identity as Asians," the band wrote. "It required considerable time for us to discuss this carefully and we contemplated deeply on how we should voice our message. But what our voice must convey is clear."

"We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together."

Their message received over 1.7 million likes in less than 24 hours, and fans are praising them for using their massive platform to spread awareness and share their stories.