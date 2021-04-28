Britney Spears Wants to Address the Court in Conservatorship Case

On June 23rd, after years of staying silent, Britney Spears will finally appear in probate court and speak to an L.A. County judge about "the status of her conservatorship," per Variety.

Samuel Ingham, Spears' attorney, has spoken on Spears' behalf at court hearings in the latter half of the 13 years of her conservatorship. However, on Tuesday, April 27th, Ingham asked Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny to schedule a new hearing "on an expedited basis" so that Spears could speak to court officials ASAP.

No hint as to what Spears will say at the June hearing was given at the Tuesday hearing, but recent goings-on point to her upcoming appearance likely being a plea for the court to move faster on the newly approved arrangement to make Bessemer Trust a co-conservator alongside Spears' father, Jamie Spears. Despite its approval, attorneys are still working out the logistics of the power shift, therefore Jamie is still in full control, as he has been since 2019.

Spears' fans have been raising awareness about her conservatorship since she entered into it over a decade ago. The Free Britney movement was amplified by a February documentary, The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears, and the public learned just how crippling her arrangement is. Under her conservatorship, Spears has limited access to her funds and must seek permission from her conservator (her father) to make any career moves.

In recent years, Ingham has argued in court on behalf of Spears to have Jamie removed entirely from the conservatorship agreement, stating that Spears has expressed fear of her father and has refused to work again until he is out of the picture. However, a compromise was made to have Bessemer Trust hop on as a third party.

In March, Spears finally responded to the uproar caused by the documentary, stating that she refused to watch it and was "embarrassed" by how she was victimized in the film.