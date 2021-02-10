Britney Spears Just Shared a Throwback Video With a Cryptic Message About Judgment

Since the release of the New York Times documentary, Framing Britney Spears, fans have been waiting for any sign of opinion or feedback from the pop idol. Her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, released a statement on February 8th saying that he will "continue to support [Spears] following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," later writing in his Instagram Story that he has "zero respect for [Spears' father and conservator Jamie Spears]," yet Spears herself has remained mum.

However, Spears posted a throwback video from a performance of "Toxic" that included a statement about judgement in the caption, and the #FreeBritney movement is on the case.

"Can't believe this performance of Toxic is from 3 years ago !!! I'll always love being on stage .... but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ..... I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!!" Spears wrote in the caption of her February 9th post.

She continued, "Each person has their story and their take on other people's stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives 🌹🌸🌷🌼!!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens 📷✨ !!!!"

Celebs and supporters like Busy Philipps commented, "Sending you so much love Britney," and Julia Michaels added, "Love you Britney."

The caption is seemingly an attempt to quell the concern among her fanbase regarding "their take on [her story]," in response to Framing Britney Spears. Her legal conservatorship arrangement has virtually stripped her of any rights to her own money, schedule, and assets, thus leaving fans to wonder if the power dynamic of the agreement is even more volatile than what's outlined in the contract and what we see on social media.

In fact, those who have been following along with the star's posts throughout the years have an inkling this throwback may not have been posted by Spears. "I know u didn't write that caption girl," one commenter wrote, and another added, "Britney did NOT POST THIS."

The belief is that a member of her conservator team (if not her father Jamie himself) also controls Spears' Instagram account and can bend the narrative in an effort to lessen fans' concern. However, there's no hard evidence to show that Spears is not in control of her own social media.