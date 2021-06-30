Britney Spears Slammed Paparazzi for Trailing Her While She's on Vacation

"Not only do they take my picture…they mess with the image and it's embarrassing!!!!!"

Though Britney Spears has never really left the spotlight, she's now fully entrenched back in the mainstream media after giving her testimony in court last week regarding her current conservatorship situation. And because we've seemingly learned nothing about how the paparazzi contributed majorly to Spears' breakdown in 2007, Spears had to issue an updated message to the paps following her around her Maui vacation: "Kindly FUCK YOU."

"So being here in Maui is pretty crazy now...the paps know where I am and it's really not fun !!!!" Spears wrote in the caption of a June 29th Instagram video post. The video is titled "Dos and Don'ts if you are a pap, fan, or ANYONE in my space," with the first "don't" being, "Don't talk to me while I'm texting. It's rude,"

"It's pretty hard going anywhere cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture...but not only do they take my picture…they distort my body and mess with the image and it's embarrassing!!!!!" Spears said of the second "don't." "I know my body is not perfect but I definitely do NOT look like how they portray me.

She added, "It's rude and it's mean so paps kindly FUCK YOU AND FUCK OFF!!!!"

Instead, Spears shows, paparazzi and fans should band together and keep the support going. She included a video from a recent Pride parade in which those marching were belting her song "Oops I Did It Again."