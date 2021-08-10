Britney Spears' Request to Move Up Her Court Date Denied

She'll have to wait a little longer to find out if she's getting a new conservator.

In her journey to free herself from her conservatorship, Britney Spears has hit a bit of a road block. On August 9th, a judge denied lawyer Mathew Rosengart's request to immediately replace Jamie Spears as her conservator, meaning that Britney will have to continue waiting until her next court date at the end of September to find out if he'll finally be ousted for once and for all.

Last week, Rosengart asked the judge to move Britney's next conservatorship hearing up to this month, claiming that she is traumatized and unable to sleep with her dad having so much control over her life.

As TMZ originally reported, Jamie's co-conservator, Jodi Montgomery, backed up Rosengart's claims in the filing, calling his removal "critical to [Britney's] emotional health and well-being and in the best interests of the conservatee." But unfortunately, it seems the judge doesn't agree.

Now, the site is reporting that the request has been denied without prejudice. That means Britney is welcome to ask to move her court date up again for the same reason—and no reason was given for why the judge ruled this way, so it's hard to say whether or not she and her lawyer will choose to give it another shot.

In the meantime, Britney has continued to share her thoughts about her battle on Instagram, where she recently posted a video of a fan who hung a Free Britney flag outside of his home.

"I know in my previous post I said you guys know my situation but LET ME CLARIFY ... you only know half of it !!!!" she wrote. "And for a lot of you who say I should be cautious with what I post … I mean if you REALLY THINK ABOUT IT … with what I've been through I believe I been WAAAY TOO CAUTIOUS !!!! One day I will live on the edge !!!!"

Whether or not Rosengart chooses to file for a speedier hearing, he and Britney are still asking that Jamie be replaced by Jason Rubin as conservator instead—an accountant who has experience working with estates similar to Britney's.