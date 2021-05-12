Britney Spears Went and Dyed Her Hair Bubblegum Pink, and Fans Are Obsessed

Britney Spears' Instagram account always keeps us on our toes. Between the posts of motivational memes, birds' eye angle dancing videos, and seemingly random stock photos (including this one of a "RED" fridge), there's always something new. Most recently, that something new is her bubblegum pink hair. The pop star debuted her new color with a series of posts on Monday—and yes, there were dancing videos, too.

Spears, who is in the midst of a legal battle to remove her father from being her conservator, debuted her new pink hair color while rocking a leopard-print catsuit. "Miss pussycat loves to bite 😬😼🐾... be careful ladies and gentlemen 😜😜😜 !!!!!" she wrote, sharing yet another of her always unique captions. Spears shared five posts between Monday and Tuesday, some in the same printed catsuit and others in a metallic green version.

Fans were widely approving of Spears' new hair debut commenting things like, "ICONIC," "mermaid Britney is back," and crowning her the "queen of pink hair." Others, however, commented the now inevitable response to each of Spears' Instagram posts: "What does it mean?"

Since the Framing Britney Spears documentary came out—which featured the hosts of a podcast dedicated to dissecting the pop star's Instagram—fans have been increasingly curious about what codes she may be sending through her posts. From Spears' recent series of posts, followers seemed particularly intrigued by one video in particular, which featured her dancing to the song, "She Wants To Move" by N.E.R.D. The lyrics, which one commenter kindly wrote out, go like this: "She wants to move but you're hogging her, and guarding her / she wants to move (she wants to move)."

Spears captioned the post, "SHE WANTS TO MOVE 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 !!!!!" While we're no experts on decoding Spears' Instagram—and what her posts may be saying about her conservatorship—we can't help but connect this post to another of her's from late March, in which she broke her silence following the New York Times documentary and explained why she loves to dance.

"My life has always been very speculated ...watched ... and judged really my whole life !!!" Spears wrote, over a month after the documentary came out. "For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 to feel wild and human and alive !!!"

In the post, Spears also explained that she has been "embarrassed by the media" to this day, and while she "didn't watch the documentary," what she did see of it got her down. So, "I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness," she explained. "Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I'm not here to be perfect ... perfect is boring ... I'm here to pass on kindness."