Britney Spears' Mom Petitioned the Court to Allow Her Daughter to Hire Her Own Lawyer

On July 6th, Sam Ingham, the court-appointed attorney who has been representing Britney Spears throughout her entire 13-year-long conservatorship, submitted his resignation from the case. However, Spears' mother, Lynne Spears, had already filed a petition to the judge overseeing the case on July 1st to ask that her daughter be able to hire her own lawyer.

In fact, Lynne's petition goes deeper than just that. According to court documents obtained by CNN yesterday, Lynne filed the necessary paperwork on July 1st to petition the end of Britney's conservatorship altogether. She asked that the court "listen to the wishes of her daughter," including Britney's wish to "hire her own private legal counsel" for the first time since 2007.

Through her own lawyer, Lynne argued that Britney is fully capable of taking care of herself, writing, "Now, and for the past many years, Conservatee is able to care for her person and in fact has, within the parameters of this conservatorship, earned literally hundreds of millions of dollars as an international celebrity."

"[She] has had to perform in front of millions of people, has had to manage hundreds of performances, has had to use her artistic and creative talents to prepare for shows by choreographing each and every move for and interacting with many co-performers, and has had to rehearse and perform for many thousands of hours over the years," the petition reads, per ET.

Lynne reportedly listed 10 demands her daughter made during her heartbreaking June 23rd testimony, with the top-most being the demand to seek her own legal counsel. Lynne requested that her petition be addressed during the upcoming July 14th hearing.

On the other side of the conservatorship fight, Britney's father, Jamie Spears, is reportedly investigating the abuse claims Britney made during her testimony. And his co-conservator, Jodi Montgomery, who oversees Britney's health care and day-to-day, has petitioned to request additional security, as she claims she's received death threats since Britney spoke out about her treatment under her conservators' care.