Britney Spears Took to Instagram to Share a Message With the #FreeBritney Supporters

Since The New York Times' Framing Britney Spears documentary premiered back in February, an increase of concern for Britney Spears from her fans and newfound #FreeBritney supporters has surfaced and sparked a tantalizing conversation as to whether or not Spears is okay, and most importantly, safe. Online mega-fans have been analyzing videos and posts from Spears, including one of a red vintage refrigerator, which some thought was a coded signal for help. Well, according to Spears herself, she's "totally fine." In fact, she's "extremely happy," about her life at the moment and the important people in it, including her boyfriend and two children.

In a brief video posted to Instagram on Saturday, April 17th, Spears addressed the rising worry surrounding her health and safety. "Next question is, 'Am I okay?' Yes, I'm totally fine," she confidently stated. "I'm extremely happy. I have a beautiful home, beautiful children."

The #FreeBritney movement gained traction after fans learned the "Baby One More Time" singer was still under her father's conservatorship, which was originally ordered in late 2008 following a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold. A conservatorship means someone, here it's Spears, has no control over their finances and instead a "conservator" is appointed to take over said adult's financial responsibilities—including how that money is spent, organized, saved, etc. However, fans think this ruling is unreasonably justified and should be lifted, seeing as Spears is seemingly in her right mind and has been for quite some time now.

But in terms of her happiness, Spears says she's super happy and busy "enjoying myself."

"I'm taking a break right now because I'm enjoying myself," she concluded her video with a wide-eyed smile. Oh, and for all the questions regarding the red fridge, Spears spoke out on those too: "Honestly, I just thought it was cool." So, there you have it.