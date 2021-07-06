Britney Spears' Manager Just Resigned—and Claims Spears Wants to Retire

Britney Spears' manager of over 25 years, Larry Rudolph, resigned yesterday, July 5th, stating that he believes doing so "is in Britney's best interest" as he caught wind that the singer hopes to "officially retire." She's been on hiatus since 2019.

"It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus," Rudolph wrote in a letter, per Deadline, to Spears' co-conservators, her father, Jamie Spears, and the court-appointed Jodi Montgomery. "Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire."

He continued, "As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details. I was originally hired at Britney's request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney's best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed."

On July 2nd, the "third party" co-conservator Bessemer Trust asked the court to resign from its control over Spears' $60 million estate. This came just one day after Los Angeles Probate Judge Brenda Penny ruled that Jamie should not be removed from the conservatorship agreement, like Britney asked, but instead act as conservator alongside Bessemer Trust. Bessemer Trust cited Britney's June 23rd testimony as to the company's reason to not want to go forward in this arrangement.

"The Conservatee claimed irreparable harm to her interests in her testimony and, more specifically, the Conservatee's objection to the continuation of the voluntary Conservatorship and her desire to terminate the Conservatorship," the Bessemer Trust petition read, per CNN. "Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes."

On the other hand, Jamie has said he will open an investigation into the claims of abuse his daughter made during her heartbreaking testimony.

Britney claimed during her testimony that her management pushed her into doing her 2018 tour and then threatened her with legal action if she did not follow through, though she did not name Rudolph by name.

"I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together," Rudolph concluded. "I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I'll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been."