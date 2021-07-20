Britney Spears' New Lawyer Said He's "Moving Aggressively" to Remove Jamie Spears From Conservatorship

Things keep moving and grooving with Britney Spears' conservatorship case, and we're hopeful that it's all going in the right direction. On July 19th, her new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, told reporters outside of the Los Angeles County Courthouse that he would be relentless in freeing the pop star.

"My firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears," Rosengart said to those present, adding, "Unless he resigns first." Rosengart had previously made this claim the week prior, vowing to oust the elder Spears from overseeing the conservatorship that Britney has been under for the past 13 years.

Rosengart also told reporters, per Entertainment Tonight, that he was grateful for being accepted into this case that everyone is so passionate about. "The outreach and support for my firm, myself and most importantly Britney has truly been overwhelming," he said. "From coast to coast and literally throughout the world."

Free Britney flag Credit: Getty Images

"I once again want to thank Britney Spears for her courage and for her strength," Rosengart shared. "I want to thank judge Penny for her courtesy in welcoming my firm and I into this case. And I also want to thank Britney Spears' fans and supporters."