Britney Spears' Lawyer Files New Paperwork to Remove Jamie Spears From Conservatorship

Although Jamie Spears stated that he will step down from his conservatorship role over his daughter Britney Spears "when the time is right," that's not soon enough, according to Britney and her attorney Mathew Rosengart. Britney and Rosengart have filed yet another petition for Jamie's suspension and removal (a supplement to their July petition), and they make one thing clear: Jamie will not be paid for stepping down, as he requested.

According to the August 31st supplemental petition submitted to L.A. Probate Court Judge Brenda Penny, Jamie is requesting to be compensated for legal fees as well as estate management fees accrued during the court battle. Only then will he willingly step down from his conservatorship position.

"Regardless of the past, Mr. Spears and his counsel are now on notice: the status quo is no longer tolerable, and Britney Spears will not be extorted," the petition reads in bold print.

It continues, "Mr. Spears's blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2 million in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms. Spears's estate by Mr. Spears and his associates, is a non-starter."

Via his petition, Rosengart reminds the court that the original petition does not cover Jamie's alleged misconduct toward his daughter. "The only question before the Court—which has, unfortunately, been lost for years—is whether Mr. Spears's prompt suspension and removal are in best the interests of Britney Spears," he writes in the supplemental documents, restating that Britney's medical team and personal conservator Jodi Montgomery have said that Jamie's removal is in his daughter's best interest.

"Although Mr. Spears has, at last, been forced to recognize that it is best for his daughter if he departs now, he claims the right to drag his feet because itis best for him to cling to this conservatorship until he feels sufficiently-vindicated," the paperwork reads. Rosengart later continues, "And contrary to the First Response's claim that there are supposedly 'no urgent circumstances' warranting Mr. Spears's immediate suspension, that, too, is false."

"The world heard Ms. Spears's courageous and compelling testimony. Britney Spears's life matters. Her well-being matters. Every day matters. There is no basis to wait."