Britney Spears Says She's "Not Even Close" to Being Done Talking

Throughout the majority of her 13-year-long conservatorship, Britney Spears was advised by her court-appointed lawyer to stay quiet. However, she was finally allowed to speak in late June to the judge overseeing her case, and she let loose—and now that she's being represented by a lawyer of her choosing, she's not about to stifle herself any time soon.

"So I said 'life goes on' in one of my recent posts but it's always easier said than done!!!!!" Britney opened up in a July 20th Instagram post—a photo of letter blocks that read "One day at a time." "In that moment that's what felt was the easiest to say but I think we all know that I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I've said all I needed to say … and I'm not even close!!!!

She continued, "I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I'm just getting here."

Over the weekend, Britney opened up on social media about feelings that have been festering for years—specifically her emotions regarding her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, and Jamie Lynn's 2017 tribute performance at the Radio Disney Music Awards, in which she sang a medley of Britney's greatest hits. This tribute performance came months prior to Britney ending her Las Vegas residency, which was the last time she performed live.

Jamie Lynn recently spoke up about her sister's conservatorship, saying that it didn't affect her, though she'll always support her sister. "There's nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support," Britney wrote in an Instagram caption.

The next hearing in the conservatorship case is slated for late September, and according to Britney's new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, he and his firm are "moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first."