Here's Why Britney Spears' Instagram Disappeared

The worst has happened—Britney Spears deactivated her Instagram account. No more dance videos, no more uplifting memes, and no more Brit content. The deactivation comes just days after Spears got engaged to long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari on September 12th, and followers of the #FreeBritney movement were suspicious about what it could be pointing to.

But, according to E! News, the deactivation was all Spears' idea. "Nothing should be read into it," a source close to Spears told E!. "She's just taking a break from it because she's in a great place legally and personally."

The source goes on, "She's in a very happy place given her father's imminent departure and personally, given the events of last weekend [her engagement]."

In fact, Spears herself heard fans questioning what was going on, so she took to Twitter to clear the air, writing, "Don't worry folks ... just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement." She also promised to be back soon.

Spears' father Jamie Spears filed a petition to end the 13-year-long conservatorship over his daughter's finances and personal wellness earlier this month. And if a judge agrees with his petition, Spears will finally be able to hire her own team members and make her own life decisions including if and when she wants to start performing again.

And it seems as though the end of the conservatorship provided the perfect opportunity for Asghari to pop the question. And yes, Octavia Spencer. They're getting a prenup, according to Asghari.