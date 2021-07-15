Britney Spears Officially Joins the #FreeBritney Movement With Celebratory Instagram

Things are looking up for Britney Spears. The pop singer, who has recently put the petal to the metal in trying to get out of her 13-year-long conservatorship, has seen a turnaround in her case. On July 14th, a Los Angeles court approved her request to bring in a new lawyer after her longtime court-appointed lawyer Sam Ingham resigned. To celebrate, Spears posted a video on Instagram of herself riding a horse and doing cartwheels right after.

But the most exciting part of her post is her use of the #FreeBritney hashtag for the first time.

She began her caption with, "Coming along, folks … coming along," before adding a middle finger emoji. She then very passionately thanked all her fans who have supported her for so long, writing, "Thank you to my fans who are supporting me … You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!!"

She closed her caption with some more emojis and the iconic hashtag that's been at the root of this entire movement for so long. Her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, commented with the hashtag as well and added the very correct note: "Internet is about to explode."

The internet *has* been exploding ever since Spears' conservatorship case took off. The singer was placed under the conservatorship—with her father, Jamie Spears, as co-conservator—in 2008. What started as a temporary conservatorship to seemingly oversee Spears while she was unfit to care for herself instead turned into more than a decade of Spears having her life controlled by someone else. It didn't take long for her fans to get concerned about her well-being. And while Women's Health notes that it's hard to nail down when exactly the #FreeBritney movement started, it can be traced back to as early as 2009.

Over the years, Spears seemingly allowed her conservatorship to stay in place, but it wasn't until her June 23rd hearing that she first spoke out in court about the situation, admitting that she was unaware she could even ask for the conservatorship to end. But now that Spears has spoken out about how difficult her life has been for more than a decade, she's apparently felt comfortable enough to publicly join the #FreeBritney movement too.