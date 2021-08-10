Britney Spears Proudly Shared a Video of a #FreeBritney Flag on Instagram

Unfortunately, she also said she'll be posting less from now on.

Before Britney Spears appeared at a June hearing to speak her truth about her conservatorship agreement, her fans were living for her Instagram content—dancing, fashion shows, Q&A sessions, etc. And after Spears provided testimony and said she was counseled to hold back on posting the truth on her social media accounts (and then said she would no longer hold back), the #FreeBritney movement finally had a headquarters on Spears' Instagram page.

But with the fate of her future currently in flux, and with so much riding on the next few court hearings coming down the pipeline, Spears says she plans to post less to avoid stirring up lies and rumors. But she made sure to upload a #FreeBritney post before making her announcement.

"Geez look at that flag!!!!" Spears captioned an August 9th post. "I know in my previous post I said you guys know my situation but LET ME CLARIFY...you only know half of it!!!! And for a lot of you who say I should be cautious with what I post…I mean if you REALLY THINK ABOUT IT…with what I've been through I believe I been WAAAY TOO CAUTIOUS!!!! One day I will live on the edge!!!! One day..."

Minutes after posting the above video, Spears uploaded another video showing someone making a mean avocado toast.

"In a system where I've felt completely hopeless for so long, at least I do have a platform to share!!!!" she captioned the post. "As Selena Gomez says it best — The world can be a nasty place...I know it...you know it…kill them with kindness!!!"

She continued, "Unfortunately the news has been pretty nasty saying horrible and mean lies about me so I'm gonna post a little less from now on!!!! God bless you beautiful people … TA TA!!!!"

Though many fans are sad to see less of Spears online, everyone is supportive of her decision. Gomez, herself, commented, "Love you @britneyspears! You're welcome to come cook with me any time!"

Another fan added, "Don't let them silence you again queen! You've come so far. Post your cooking videos and take us along on that journey." And the official Vera Wang account wrote, "We support you Britney."