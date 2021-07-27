Britney Spears Filed Paperwork to Officially Have Her Father Replaced as Her Conservator

Her new attorney took less than two weeks to do what Spears had been waiting over a decade for.

Rosengart, who took over Britney's case on July 14th, wasted no time in filing the motion to remove Jamie from his co-conservator position. In his filing, Rosengart said Britney's medical team believes Jamie's removal would be most beneficial for her emotional wellbeing. If the motion is approved by the judge overseeing the case, Rosengart and Britney wish to replace Jamie with accountant Jason Rubin, whom Rosengart called, "a highly qualified, professional fiduciary."

However, the petition to remove Jamie and appoint Rubin does not mean Britney is relinquishing the fight to end her conservatorship altogether, the petition reads, per NBC News.

Variety reports Rosengart noted in his filing that he believes Jamie is responsible for draining his daughter's "shockingly low" net worth, having been paying himself a $16,000-per-month compensation for the past decade.

"Indeed, serious questions abound concerning Mr. Spears's potential misconduct, including conflicts of interest, conservatorship abuse and the evident dissipation of Ms. Spears's fortune, which Mr. Spears has effectively controlled since 2008," Rosengart wrote in the July 26th text.

And though he did not outwardly accuse Jamie of conservatorship abuse, as Britney said during her June testimony, Rosengart did say that Jamie's actions throughout the 13-year-long conservatorship may be "self-interested or violative of Title 18," that being, a federal crime. His own law firm is looking into Britney's claims of abuse, but Rosengart did not ask the court to deal with any accusations of that nature at present.