Britney Spears Finally Broke Her Silence on That Painful Documentary

Britney Spears finally responded to the hugely popular New York Times Hulu documentary Framing Britney Spears, which hit the streaming platform in February. Though Spears notes that she hasn't brought herself to watch the entire doc through-and-through, she is "embarrassed" by the tone of the report, and the clips she saw actually reduced her to tears.

"My life has always been very speculated ...watched ... and judged really my whole life!!!" Spears wrote in the caption of a March 30th post—one of her iconic dancing videos. This time she was rocking out to Aerosmith's "Crazy."

"I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted...and embarrassed by the media...and I still am till this day!!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people!!!"

She continued, "I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in...I cried for two weeks and well...I still cry sometimes!!!!"

Spears wrote that she does everything she can to stay positive, including dancing. "I'm not here to be perfect...perfect is boring...I'm here to pass on kindness," she concluded.

The documentary brought to light the traumatic ways Spears was badgered by the press and ultimately bullied into a conservatorship after a paparazzi-induced steep mental health decline. As many who watched the doc pointed out in the comments section of Spears' post, the documentarians actually painted her to be the victim of a misogynistic society. "I watched the documentary and not for one second did I judge you," one person commented. "It's the media/paparazzi that should be ashamed of themselves."

Another fan wrote, "The documentary helped people realize that you are a HUMAN with true struggles and feelings. There is nothing to be embarrassed about. If anything it made me admire you more because of all you overcame. You're an amazing artist, performer, mother and human. Please don't be ashamed. Be proud. You're amazing."

And another follower added, responding to Spears being embarrassed, "I'm very sorry if that's the case. I don't think we saw it that way. We saw someone who was obviously exploited by the media. We saw someone suffering in the public eye and we are hurt for you. You have a good heart, and I hope you're okay."

Spears' lawyer is still working to get Spear's father Jamie removed entirely from her conservatorship arrangement and has told a Los Angeles judge that Spears fears her father. In light of the documentary, the #FreeBritney fan movement has been following her conservatorship situation and has also been monitoring her social media for signs that she is being held against her will—though Spears has confirmed that this is not the case.