Britney Spears Has a Lot of Feelings About These Documentaries on Her Life

"These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing."

Britney Spears has had enough of the toxic energy. The singer took to Instagram yesterday to set the record straight about where she is in her life, how she feels about the documentaries and stories surrounding her life that have come out over the last year, and what she's looking forward to in the future.

In Spears' Instagram post, she starts off speaking facts.

"2021 is definitely way better than 2020," Spears wrote, next to a video compilation of her dancing. "but I never knew it was gonna be like THIS," she continued. "So many documentaries about me this year with other people's takes on my life ... what can I say … I'm deeply flattered !!!! These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing," she wrote, and yes, girl!

Although Spears doesn't directly address documentaries like the New York Times' Framing Britney Spears documentary, and The Battle for Britney: Fans, Case and a Conservatorship, released on BBC, in the post, she does call out Billy Brasfield, her former makeup artist, who told Page Six in March that she wasn't in control of her social media posts.

"PSSSS I don't actually talk to Billy B AT ALL so I'm honestly very confused," she wrote. "This is my Instagram !!!!"

Spears also continued to take the time to change the words that others put in her mouth during these documentaries. "PSSSSS no paparazzi guy … I didn't want you and your crew following me around !!!!" she wrote.

However, despite taking some time to clear up a few loose ends, the "Lucky" singer spent more time in her post reminding us of how extremely lucky she is, and like us, she has a lot to look forward to in the future.

"… on a lighter note … this is a video of me dancing," she wrote. "I have so many trips I'm looking forward to taking this summer and I can't wait to dance in different studios," she added, also saying she plans to get a "miniature koi pond" in her yard, too.

She went on to tell her fans she hopes they're living their "best lives and shit" and gave a nod to Paris Hilton, saying she hopes we're "SLIVING!!!"