Even Britney Spears' Doctors Are On Board With the #FreeBritney Movement

Jodi Montgomery, the conservator over Britney Spears' health and wellness, says she fully supports the removal of Britney's father, Jamie Spears, from the conservatorship agreement. Jamie is currently the conservator of his daughter's roughly $60 million estate.

"[Jamie] should not continue to act as the Conservatee's Conservator of the Estate, because his doing so is not in the best interest of the Conservatee," Montgomery's legal team wrote in an official court filing on Thursday, July 29th. "Because the paramount concern for this Conservatorship is doing what is in the best interest of the Conservatee, Petitioner hereby joins Conservatee in the Removal Petition."

The filing continues, per People, "Ms. Montgomery respectfully notes that Ms. Spears's medical team agrees that it is not in the best interest of the Conservatee for Mr. Spears to be and remain Conservator of the Estate."

Earlier this week, Britney and her attorney Mathew Rubin filed a petition to remove Jamie from the conservatorship and replace him with accountant Jason Rubin.

Montgomery entered the scene in 2019 after Jamie temporarily stepped down following a physical altercation that occurred between him and his grandson Sean Preston, who was 13 at the time. Preston is Britney's son with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. Montgomery has since overseen everything having to do with Britney's personal and medical needs.

On top of claims of physical and mental abuse made by Britney, Jamie is also allegedly paying himself $16,000 per month (or more) out of his daughter's earnings.