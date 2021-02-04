Britney Spears Clapped Back at All the Instagram Hate—She Just Wants to Dance!

If you are one of the trolls giving Britney Spears a hard time on Instagram, kindly step right off. Spears clapped back at those making fun of her quirky Instagram content, and we have officially signed up for the BSA (Britney Spears Army) and will go to battle for her at the drop of a hat.

Spears has been spending her COVID-19 lockdown hanging poolside, working out, and dancing her butt off. We don't know about you, but Spears' freestyle dance content has been keeping us afloat since March of 2020, and the fact that some have dared to critique her...? Now that just doesn't sit well with us.

"I'm trying to learn how to use technology in this technology driven generation," Spears captioned a February 2nd selfie. "But to be totally honest with you I can't stand it 😂😂😂 !!! So...if my posts aren't perfect...I'm doing this for fun!!!! If you think I should look like I'm on a magazine cover when I dance....sorry ain't happening 💃🏼🙊😂 !!!!"

Tell 'em, Brit!

"Don't ever apologize to us Britney!!! You are perfect!!!" one fan commented on her post. Another wrote, "Queen of calling some of y'all OUT!!!" As they deserve, TBH. And another person added, "I think you should continue being you because that is who we fell in love with from the start 💖✨ Perfectly imperfect."

Spears' Instagram feed is closely monitored by her fans who are concerned for her wellbeing while the pop star remains in the midst of a conservatorship battle over her estate. In December 2020, a Los Angeles court extended her conservatorship, in which her father legally co-controls her estate, through September 2021. Spears had requested he be removed as a conservator, which was denied by the court.