Britney Spears Got Real About Body Image and Her Conservatorship in New Instagram

"I honestly feel like the weight of the [world] has been on my shoulders and it's made me view myself that way."

Britney Spears is baring it all in her most recent Instagram post, and we're not just talking about the pictures. Spears opened up in the caption of her August 16th Instagram post about how she's reclaiming her body image now that her conservatorship situation is finally shifting in her favor.

"Before I show you more pics of my body…I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin!!!!" Spears wrote in the caption of her post, in which she included a few photos of herself scantily clad. "In my opinion it's quite twisted the immediate response of when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer...The immediate reaction to any woman who does this after shedding a layer is DAMN I FEEL BETTER…therefore you think you look better!!!"

She said that performing and doing quick changes on stage ultimately caused her to feel incredibly self-conscious about her body, despite the physically great feeling of shedding an extra layer.

"I bet you're wondering why I'd expose my body NOW," Spears continued. "Well it's because I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the [world] has been on my shoulders and it's made me view myself that way!!!!"

She wrote, "I wanted to see myself in a lighter way…naked…like the way I was born and to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot it's insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain…hurt…tears…and heavy burdens aren't who I am."

"I am a woman….a beautiful…sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form!!!"

Spears wrote that she won't be doing topless pics "for the rest of her life" because she doesn't want to become boring (as if!), but she said a topless photo shoot "sure as hell helps when you need to be enlightened!!!!"