Fans Send Love and Support After Britney Spears Apologizes for Pretending She's Okay

During her June 23rd testimony to Los Angeles probate judge Brenda Penny, Britney Spears confirmed that her social media presence over the last few years has been nothing but a facade. Fans have speculated that Spears' Instagram account was run by one of her conservators or that she was being told what to post. In reality, Spears was living under the guise of "fake it till you make it," but it's reached a point where she can't go on like that anymore. And her fans are supporting her all the way.

"I've lied and told the whole world 'I'm okay and I'm happy,'" Spears told the judge on the 23rd. "It's a lie. I thought just maybe if I said that enough maybe I might become happy, because I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized...But now I'm telling you the truth. I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry it's insane. And I'm depressed. I cry every day."

Yesterday, June 24th, Spears posted to her Instagram, apologizing for not sharing her truth sooner. "I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I've posted…my life seems to look and be pretty amazing…I'm bringing this to people's attention because I don't want people to think my life is perfect because IT'S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL…and if you have read anything about me in the news this week…you obviously really know now it's not!!!!" Spears wrote.

She continued, "I apologize for pretending like I've been ok the past two years…I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me…Believe it or not pretending that I'm ok has actually helped…I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence…existence…and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked..."

Spears' fans aren't going anywhere. Adam Rippon wrote, "Love you. You matter so much to so many people," and the official #FreeBritney Los Angeles account commented, "We love you, Britney!!! We hear you. We support you."

Other fans spilled support into the comments of her post. One person added, "Love you forever Britney YOU DO MATTER to so many people ❤️ we have got your back forever!" Another wrote, "We love you and we are so proud of you. You have an army ready to take the streets." And one fan commented, "Thank you for speaking your truth. You deserve to live life on YOUR terms."

During her call with the judge, Spears said that she's been encouraged by her court-appointed lawyer, Sam Ingham, to not speak up publicly about her experiences under her conservatorship, which has been headed by her father, Jamie Spears, for the majority of the 13-year-long agreement. "My lawyer, Sam, has been very scared for me to go forward because he's saying if I speak up, I'm being overworked in that facility of that rehab place, that rehab place will sue me. He told me I should keep it to myself."