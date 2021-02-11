Brandy Is Excited for a New Generation to See Whitney Houston in an "Enchanting Light"

Brandy, along with the rest of us, can't wait for her memorable film Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella to be available to stream tonight. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brandy spoke kindly of the late Whitney Houston and the legacy of the film.

"What I love about this film, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, is that we're going to see her in this enchanting light." She continued, "This is how we need to see her… Her voice, her talent, her vision for, not just me, but this entire cast and bringing this whole film to life, it's unforgettable...She has changed my life forever and she's gonna change so many others that never really got to see her in her prime."

She's right. There's an entire generation that possibly hasn't seen the 1997 hit film.

"I'm so glad that they're going to see her in this light," Brandy shared. "And this is the light that she should always shine in."

Although younger generations may be unfamiliar with the film, fans are excited to hear that Disney+ plans to begin streaming it tonight in honor of Black History Month. After the news was shared last week, many Twitter users shared their excitement and have continued to do so even now.

Along with sharing her excitement, Brandy also recalled the cultural significance of the film.

"I didn't really understand what really was going on. I couldn't really grasp the history," Brandy stated. "I didn't really know that i was gonna be historic in the way that it was, and [that] it was gonna have such an impact and be so revolutionary."

The film's revolutionary impact is directly tied to it being the first movie with a Black Cinderella. Houston's role as Brandy's fairy godmother didn't stop there, since she also happened to be an executive producer of the film. It may have happened almost 24 year ago, but her choice to select Brandy as the lead of the movie was a groundbreaking, magical experience for representation.