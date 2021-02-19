We'll Have Brandy and Monica's “The Boy Is Mine” TikTok on Loop for Days

It's clear — Brandy and Monica are the reason TikTok duets were invented.

Following a years-long feud, the two singers teamed up on TikTok to re-create the intro to their well-known collab, "The Boy is Mine." Monica uploaded a brief clip of herself lip-syncing her lyrics earlier this week, and fans immediately began tagging Brandy to duet it and complete the Grammy-winning R&B hit.

The completed duet from February 18th shows Brandy on the left in a chic black turtleneck and black fedora, meanwhile Monica is sporting a comfortable, fluffy white robe with a monogrammed M.

But the real magic is when they come together to revive this hit we all know and love so damn much.

In Brandy's caption, she mentioned that her daughter Sy'rai Smith is responsible for her fashionable fit and helped to "get her together."

As a cute end to the video, the Cinderella star gave us a sassy finger snap. In the rest of the caption, she said "love you Mo❤️ This was fun."

Celebrities Ray J, Billy Porter, and Questlove all shared their love for the video, along with fans who couldn't help but to stan Brandy's snap or the ladies' looks. (We count ourselves in this list, too.)

One fan commented, "Name a better duo that's not a duo...I'll wait!" Another commented, "Can't believe Brandy and Monica invented TikTok."

The collab was a heartwarming extension of the dynamic duo's recent appearance on Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's Verzuz series. Over the summer, the pair was reunited in a room together for the first time in nearly a decade. After their feud, the duo was in a nearly 23-year-long disagreement, so we never saw something as precious as this TikTok emerging only months after their Verzuz performance.