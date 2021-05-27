Brad Pitt Awarded Joint Custody of His 6 Kids in Divorce With Angelina Jolie

A new decision has been made in a nearly five-year-long custody battle. Brad Pitt has been awarded joint custody of his six children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Jolie has been seeking full custody of the kids after calling off her marriage to Pitt, whom she was married to for five years between 2014 and 2019. However, a private judge hired to oversee the divorce case concluded that Pitt and Jolie should share custody.

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, the judge's decision was "extremely detailed" and came after months of hearing witness testimony, including child services professional who interviewed the Pitt-Jolie family.

The divorce between the high-profile actors has been kept on the down low since it first kicked off in 2019, and all documents pertaining to the case have remained sealed. Even so, sources claim that the marriage began to fall apart in 2016 following an incident on a private jet in which Pitt became verbally and physically abusive.

Jolie has criticized the judge overseeing their case for not allowing the Pitt-Jolie kids—the youngest of whom are 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne—to testify. According to sources, per the Associated Press, she believes the judge "has failed to adequately consider" a portion of the California courts code, which states that awarding custody to a person with a history of domestic violence is detrimental to the interest of the children involved.