Blue Ivy Just Completely Stole the Show in Her Mom's New Icy Park Ad

Fresh off the presses—or should we say ice? Beyoncé just dropped the looks for her third Adidas x Ivy Park launch, which will officially go live on Friday, February 19th at 4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT. The Icy Park collection includes a comfortable yet stylish hybrid of street style meets ski wear. The athleisure line will have parkas, jackets, snow boots, vibrant colors with a wintry aesthetic, and also metallic pieces and brown latex pants. Basically what we're saying, is we'd like one of everything, please!

While the icy campaign includes celebrities like Hailey Baldwin, Gucci Mane, and Queen Bey herself modeling, it was Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé's 9-year-old daughter, who stole the show. The budding model posed in several outfits alongside her mama, and it took seconds for Twitter to erupt in praise and rally behind her as America's newest supermodel. See for yourself!

Someone referring to Beyoncé as Blue's assistant really knocked us out, TBH.

Even grandma Tina Lawson couldn't help but heap the praise on her grandbaby with this sweet Instagram share. Lawson even revealed that Blue wasn't *actually* supposed to be part of the shoot at all!

If we hadn't already been convinced to shop the new Icy Park collection, Blue's modeling skills for sure pushed us over the edge. Check out the full ad below to see Blue in all her glory.