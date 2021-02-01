Blake Lively Called Out Designers Who Couldn’t Fit Her Body After She Gave Birth

Blake Lively is asking her favorite brands to do better. The actress posted a series of images to her Instagram Story on Friday, January 29th, remembering some of her favorite fashion looks through the years—one of which was a hodgepodge of pieces thrown together shortly after Lively delivered her third child with Ryan Reynolds in 2019, "because no one had samples that fit me after giving birth."

"And so many clothes from stores didn't fit either," she added after noting the top is from Lanvin and the dress from Net-a-Porter. "So. Many."

"It doesn't send a great message to women when their bodies don't fit into what brands have to offer," Lively wrote. "It's alienating and confusing." She noted that she wished she had felt as confident in her skin as she does now, a year after giving birth, and more proud of what her body could do for herself and her baby. "But instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure. Simply because I didn't fit into clothes."

Lively called out style influencer Katie Sturino for her work challenging brands and fashion norms, and thus "helping women to not feel alone...She reminds me, we all can ask for better from the brands we love," Lively concluded.

Fellow mom and Queen in the North Sophie Turner agreed with Lively's call to action, posting her message to her own Story and writing, "Yes @BlakeLively one more time for the people in the back!!!"

