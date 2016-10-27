Blake Lively rubs Amber Tamblyn's baby bump in new Instagram post and our hearts are melting
It looks like there’s a new chapter in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants! And this one is titled, “Baby Edition!”
Just yesterday, Amber Tamblyn announced that she was pregnant with a baby girl in a powerful essay she penned for Glamour magazine and BFF Blake Lively, who has two children of her own with husband Ryan Reynolds, wasted no time in congratulating Tamblyn on the big news!
We literally couldn’t agree more!
Also, how freaking cute is that picture?!!
Blake is already mother to 1-year old James and just recently gave birth to a second baby in September!
This is Amber Tamblyn’s first child with David Cross and we’re so excited for the two of them! Even more so, we can’t wait to see the cute little play dates these babies are going to have for the rest of their lives! Seriously, there’s nothing better than having a built-in BFF to grow up with!
Congrats again, Amber!