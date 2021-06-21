Bindi Irwin Is Taking a Break From Social Media to Focus on Her Family

Ever since becoming a mom in March, Bindi Irwin has shared glimpses into her new life with daughter Grace. She's been especially candid on Instagram, sharing numerous photos of her daughter that she shares with husband Chandler Powell, but on June 21st, she decided it was time to take a step back.

Alongside a sweet photo of herself with baby Grace, Irwin wrote that she'd be taking a break from social media and public appearances for a bit so she can focus on her family. "I feel tremendously grateful to share our life and conservation work with you but I need some time to focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal)," she wrote.

Irwin also added a touching note about how many people have reached out to her to share stories of their mental health struggles, something she said needs to be talked about more.

"These issues are very real and deserve to be discussed and addressed. Surround yourself with the light of people who genuinely care about you and will support you during the good times and the hard times," she wrote, adding that mental health "deserves more understanding and support instead of being dismissed or patronised."

Irwin shared in a Facebook post just this past weekend for Father's Day that she has a strained relationship with her grandfather, recalling how disappointing it is for him to not want to be a part of her life. Upon sharing a Father's Day post for her late father, as well as her husband and her father-in-law, some questioned where her grandfather was. In a reply to one fan about the situation, she wrote, "I hope everyone remembers to be kind to one another but most of all care for your own mental health," according to 7 News.