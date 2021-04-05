The Internet Was Right—Billie Eilish Covered Her Blonde Hair With a Wig for Weeks

With summer right around the bend, we've been seeing celebrities rock new hairstyles and colors left and right. However, Billie Eilish's hair color transformation made jaws drop when she debuted her new blonde bombshell hair on Instagram back on March 17th. Now, almost a whole month later since the grand reveal, the "Bad Guy" singer, who is no stranger to playing around with different hair colors, confirmed fans' theories that she was indeed wearing a wig at the 2021 Grammys—not because she was apprehensive to show off the new 'do, but because the journey to blonde hair took six weeks of treatment!

On Saturday, April 3rd, Eilish participated in a candid Q&A with fans via her Instagram Story, where one asked why the big reveal took so long. She responded, "Cause it took six weeks to accomplish," next to a photo of her during round one back in mid-January.

Billie Eilish blond hair Image zoom Credit: @billieeilish, Instagram

Despite the grueling process, the "Therefore I Am" singer added that her hair has never been healthier. "I wasn't expecting that at all. It's actually healthier than it's been in a longgggggg time."

Billie Eilish Grammys wig Image zoom Credit: @billieeilish, Instagram

Eilish's hairstylist Lissa Renn got in on the action as well posting a time lapse of the hair dye process from start to finish as well as a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos, which has since been deleted.

"The process is real when you're doing it right. 6 weeks to get all the black of of her ends without damaging it, along with her following my strict haircare regime," she previously wrote on Instagram regarding the transformation photos, adding, "We actually loved all the stages of lifting the color too but the end result is [fire emoji]"

In a witty March 17th TikTok video, Eilish gently lifted up her wig just a smidge, teasing fans that she may no longer be sporting her iconic black and green hair underneath. "This was in my drafts LOL my hair been blonde for like two months," she laughingly confirmed in the comment section.