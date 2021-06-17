Billie Eilish Knows You're Comparing Her 'Vogue' Photo Shoots and She Wants You to Stop

In May, Billie Eilish caused quite the stir on social media when she shared photos from her British Vogue photoshoot. Gone were her baggy pants and oversize tees. Instead, we saw Eilish in formfitting corsetry and skintight mesh. However, Eilish told Rolling Stone on June 17th that this photo shoot wasn't a sign of "growth," nor is it a signal that she's entering into a new phase. It was just a photo shoot in which she wore lingerie. That's that.

"I saw a picture of me on the cover of Vogue [from] a couple of years ago with big, huge oversize clothes [next to] the picture of [the latest Vogue]," Eilish told Rolling Stone. "Then the caption was like, 'That's called growth.'"

She continued, "I understand where they're coming from, but at the same time, I'm like, 'No, that's not OK. I'm not this now, and I didn't need to grow from that.'"

Basically, the internet read way too much into the shoot.

Eilish, who has been a minor for most of her time in the spotlight, has said in the past that she's used baggy clothing to prevent fans and media from sexualizing her body. After publishing the photos online, Eilish then shared an edited headline to her Instagram Story that originally read, "'Proof that money can make you change your values and sell out': Billie Eilish shocks fans by swapping baggy clothes for lingerie in Vogue - despite years of vowing to 'hide her body.'"

However, the edited version by Instagram user Emily Clarkson read, "'Proof that that women can change their minds and reclaim autonomy over their own bodies': Billie Eilish shocks fans by swapping baggy clothes for lingerie in Vogue - despite years of being an actual child.'"