Billie Eilish Just Traded Her Black and Green Hair for a Blonde Bombshell Look

Billie Eilish is no stranger to hair transformations. The "Therefore I Am" singer has worn her hair in its natural form, icy gray and, most iconically, black with neon green roots. She had kept that look for the past year and a half, and said on her Instagram page that she'd change it once her documentary, Billie Eilish: The World Is A Little Blurry, came out. Now, about three weeks after the film's release, she's finally debuted her new look: bombshell blonde hair.

Fans are freaking out over the look, naturally. However, some TikTok users had already predicted a few weeks ago that Eilish had secretly changed her hair color. They claimed that she had been hiding her natural hair under a wig for weeks, and one person even uploaded a recording of the star saying she couldn't take off her wig at the Grammys a few days ago.

The internet speculated that Eilish kept her black and neon hair for the Grammys as a good luck charm, as last year she swept the awards and took home five awards. This year, she was up for four awards, and ultimately took home trophies for two. If superstition played into her hair color decisions, it worked out, and she is now free to debut her new blonde 'do—which is exactly what she did on her Instagram page today.